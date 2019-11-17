UP Minister slams Muslim Board for holding review meet on Ayodhya verdict

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Minority Affairs Minister Mohsin Raza slammed All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) for conducting a meeting to decide on filing the review petition on Ayodhya verdict saying, " they are just trying to spoil the atmosphere."

"Every Muslim of the country has welcomed the Supreme Court's decision in Ayodhya matter. I do not understand why AIMPLB is conducting a meeting today in Lucknow. Why they are holding a meeting in Lucknow if they will file the review petition in the Delhi High Court. They are just trying to spoil the atmosphere. Last time also they held a meeting in Lucknow and tried to mislead people," Minister of State for Minority Welfare in the Uttar Pradesh government, Mohsin Raza said while speaking to ANI in Lucknow.

"Nobody is is with the AIMPLB. Sunni Waqf Board is also not supporting them. They should stop holdings such meetings," Raza added.

A meeting is underway of All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) in Lucknow to discuss if the board will file a review petition regarding the apex court verdict on Ayodhya.

In the morning, Maulana Sufian had informed ANI that a press conference will be held by the board at 3:30 pm to brief the media about the final decision.

The Supreme Court on Saturday directed the Central government to hand over the disputed site at Ayodhya for the construction of a temple and set up a trust for the same.

The apex court further directed the government to give a suitable plot of land measuring five acres to the Sunni Waqf Board.

A five-judge constitution bench presided by Chief Justice Gogoi and comprising Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer passed the order on a batch of petitions against an order of the Allahabad High Court which trifurcated the site between the parties -- Ramlalla Virajman, Sunni Central Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara. (ANI)

