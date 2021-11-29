UP needs 'yogya sarkar not Yogi sarkar', says Akhilesh Yadav

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday slammed the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government stating that the state needs "yogya sarkar not Yogi sarkar" (people of UP needs a stable government and not Yogi-led government).

The former UP Chief Minister also announced that if SP gets voted back to power , it will provide financial assistance to families whose members lost their lives during the farmers' agitation.

"Who will help the families of the 700 farmers who lost their lives during the farmers' agitation? SP has decided to provide the financial assistance to their kin if they are voted back to power in the state," Akhilesh said after the bill to repeal the three farm laws was passed in both the Houses of the Parliament.



"Uttar Pradesh need a yogya sarkar not Yogi sarkar (needs a stable government and not Yogi-led government. Next time the people of UP will vote for a yogya (good) government," he added.

The 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021' was passed by the Parliament on Monday.

In an address to the nation on November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws on the day of Guru Nanak Jayanti. The bill was cleared by the Union Cabinet last week.

The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to conclude on December 23. (ANI)

