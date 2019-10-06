UP: Notice pasted at 'absconding' SP MLA's residence

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): In compliance with a court's order under Section 82 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), police on Sunday pasted a notice at the residence of "absconding" Samajwadi Party MLA Nahid Hasan.

"Twelve cases have been registered against Nahid Hasan under relevant sections. Out of these, non-bailable warrant was issued by a court in four cases. In one of the four cases, there were sufficient reasons for the court and police to believe that the MLA has migrated from Kairana and is hiding himself to not appear against the NBW," Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Kumar said.

"Considering this, special MP MLA Court in Kairana in Shamli issued the notice under Section 82 of CrPC in compliance with which the police carried out 'munadi' exercise and pasted a notice at his residence," Kumar added.

The police official further stated that Hasan is neither helping in the investigation nor appearing in the court. (ANI)

