UP now makes missiles to protect India instead of illegal weapons to scare people, says Amit Shah

Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 2 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, pointing out the "difference" between the previous governments in Uttar Pradesh and the current BJP rule in the state, said that the illegal weapons were used to scare the people earlier, however, currently, missiles are being made to protect the country.

"Earlier, illegal weapons were made in Uttar Pradesh, which was used to scare or kill people. Today, shells and missiles are being made here, which are used to protect India. This change has come during the BJP government," Shah said while addressing a rally here.

Lauding the work done by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in coordination with the Centre in his five-year tenure, the Union Home Minister said that the BJP government has groomed the future of the people of the state.

"The BJP's double engine government has done the work of grooming the future of the poor people of the state by laying a network of expressways, medical colleges and metro all around," he said.