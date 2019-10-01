Prabhakar Chaudhary, SP Sonbhadra, speaks to media on Monday. [Photo/ANI]
Prabhakar Chaudhary, SP Sonbhadra, speaks to media on Monday. [Photo/ANI]

UP: Panchayat president shot dead in Sonbhadra by unidentified miscreants

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 11:03 IST

Sonbhadra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Renukoot Nagar Panchayat president Shivpratap Singh was on Monday shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district.
As per preliminary probe, police has suspect rivalry behind the murder.
Speaking to media, SP Sonbhadra, Prabhakar Chaudhary said, "We received the information that Shiv Pratap Singh has been attacked by a group of men at around 10:30 pm. We immediately rushed to the spot. We have also found one CCTV footage from near the incident site but is yet to ascertain if those men present in the video are the culprits."
After reaching the spot, police found Singh in a pool of blood and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where after receiving first aid, the doctors referred him to Trauma Centre in Varanasi.
He succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at the trauma centre, Chaudhury added.
The police is investigating the matter and search is underway to nab the accused. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 12:25 IST

SC sets aside Bombay HC's dismissal of poll affidavit case...

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): In a big jolt to Devendra Fadnavis just ahead of Maharastra elections, the Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside the Bombay High Court order which dismissed a plea that sought annulment of the Chief Minister's election to the state Assembly alleging non-disclosure of all p

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 12:14 IST

Illegal sand mining: CBI conducts raids in UP, Uttarakhand

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted searches at several locations in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand in connection with the illegal sand mining case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 12:06 IST

BJP extends its Gandhi Sankalp Yatra by 3 months, will now end on Jan 31

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has extended its Gandhi Sankalp Yatra by a period of three months, according to a circular issued to the party leaders.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 12:03 IST

Madurai-based law aspirant to address UN Human Rights Council...

Madurai (Tamil Nadu), [India], Oct 1 (ANI): A 21-year-old Madurai-based law aspirant has been invited to address United Nations Human Rights Council Social Forum, scheduled to be held in Geneva from October 1.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 12:00 IST

Cabinet Secretary chairs NCMC meeting to review flood situation in Bihar

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): A meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), chaired by the Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba was held on Tuesday to review the prevailing flood situation in Bihar.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 11:59 IST

Delhi: CM Kejriwal says 'crisis over', water production back to normal

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that "water crisis" was over in Delhi and water production was back to normal, a day after treatment plants in Chandrawal and Wazirabad were shut due to increase in ammonia levels.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 11:43 IST

Tripura govt to appeal in SC against High Court's ban on animal...

Agartala (Tripura) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Tripura Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Monday said that the state government will file an appeal in the Supreme Court against the high court's order to ban the tradition of animal and bird sacrifice in temples.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 11:32 IST

Patna: Dewatering machines deployed in areas to ease waterlogging

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): In order to ease waterlogging, the state government on Tuesday deployed dewatering machine in different areas of Patna.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 11:26 IST

Rahul asks Jaishankar to teach PM 'little bit of diplomacy' over...

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday suggested Foreign Minister S Jaishankar to teach the Prime Minister a "little bit about diplomacy" while stating that Narendra Modi's "fawning endorsement" of US President Donald Trump's re-election at the mega even in Texas last

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 10:58 IST

Andhra Pradesh: Abducted 2 month old girl rescued, one arrested

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh police rescued a two-month-old girl and arrested a 17-year-old boy, her relative, who was allegedly abducted her.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 10:57 IST

Yediyurappa should be cautious of the snakes and scorpions in...

Mysore (Karnataka) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has formed his government after a lot of efforts and therefore he should be cautious of the "snakes and scorpions" active in the state politics, said former tourism minister and JD(S) leader Sa Ra Mahesh on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 10:47 IST

Delhi: Man shot dead by bike-borne assailants

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Two bike-borne assailants on Tuesday shot dead a 25-year-old man in East Delhi's Kalyanpuri area.

Read More
iocl