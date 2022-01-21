UP Polls: 15 women feature in BJP's second list of 85 candidates, former Congress MLA Aditi Singh to contest from Rae Bareli

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): The second list of 85 candidates released by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) features 15 women candidates and other leaders who joined the party ahead of the elections.

The party had earlier fielded 10 women candidates in the first list of 107 candidates.

The most prominent name that emerges from the list is former Congress MLA Aditi Singh who voiced numerous times in favour of the ruling BJP government in the past, and who joined the party in November last year, has been given a ticket from Rae Bareli.



Another prominent name that appears on the list is former IPS Asim Arun who quit his position to join the party, has been given a ticket from Kannauj (SC).

Ramveer Upadhyaya has also been given a ticket from Sadabad. Nitin Aggarwal who left Samajwadi Party to join the BJP has been given a ticket from Hardoi.

In its first list of candidates, the party had released 107 names keeping the caste arithmetic balance and gaining voters' appeal. The BJP fielded women on 10 seats, OBC candidates on 44 seats, and scheduled castes (SC) candidates from 19 seats, accounting for 60 per cent of the total.

The 403-member assembly of Uttar Pradesh will vote in all seven phases will polling to be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

