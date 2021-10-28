UP Polls 2022: Owaisi in talks with Shivpal Yadav, Chandra Shekhar Azad for alliance

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said that his party is in talks with Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav and has also met President of Azad Samaj Party Chandra Shekhar Azad.

The announcement came after OP Rajbhar sealed an alliance with Samajwadi Party (SP) for Uttar Pradesh 2022 Assembly polls.

"They don't know the beginning of my political career, I've gone through with this type of situation earlier also. He took the decision of his party and left but we'll contest polls and are preparing for 100 seats," Owaisi said.



"We are in talks with Shivpal Yadav. I've also met Chandra Shekhar once. We are in talks with other parties too," he added.

Owaisi also said that AIMIM's candidates for the polls will not be from the Muslim community only, "but from across the communities".

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place early next year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats.

The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)

