UP polls 2022: Priyanka Gandhi to visit Lucknow on Sept 10, 11 to hold meetings with election committee

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is scheduled to visit Lucknow on September 10 and 11 to meet with the party leaders ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls 2022.

According to sources, Congress's Uttar Pradesh in-charge Priyanka Gandhi will hold meetings with the State Election Committee and the Advisory Committee to discuss the election strategy and conduct an organizational review.

Meanwhile, All India Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi, who is on a three-day visit to Uttar Pradesh also visited Lucknow.



Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place early next year.

At present, there are 110 Assembly constituencies where Muslim voters make up around 30-39 per cent. On 44 seats, this percentage rises to 40-49 per cent while on 11 seats, the Muslim voters are around 50-65 per cent.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)

