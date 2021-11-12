UP polls 2022: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holds meeting with Bhupesh Baghel in Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is holding a meeting with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in Delhi, sources said on Friday.

The meeting is going on at 10 Janpath in Delhi.

The Congress general secretary is also currently the party's in-charge of Uttar Pradesh.

Ahead of the Assembly elections in seven states scheduled to be held next year, Congress on October 2 appointed Baghel as All India Congress Committee (AICC) senior observer for the ensuing polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to go for Assembly polls in 2022. Previously, in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates.

Notably, the Congress party has been out of power in the state since 1989, that is, for more than 30 years. The last Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh representing the Congress party was Narayan Dutt Tiwari from June 1988 to December 1989. (ANI)