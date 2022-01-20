UP Polls: 40 pc women candidates in Congress' second list

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 20 (ANI): The second list of the Congress party for 41 seats released on Thursday for the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh comprises of 40 per cent of women candidates.

Congress released the second list of 41 candidates today out of which 16 seats have been assigned to women candidates.

These 16 women candidates include Poonam Pandit, who was an active participant of farmers' agitation and Sangeeta Tyagi, wife of late Rajiv Tyagi, former Congress spokesperson.

Sangeeta Tyagi has been fielded from the Sahibabad assembly constituency.

A senior functionary of the Uttar Pradesh Congress said that the party has given priority to the grassroot workers to contest for the assembly polls. "Priyanka Gandhi is committed towards her promise to give 40 per cent tickets to the women workers," he added.

Congress has fielded Sikandar Valmiki from Agra Cantt.

Till now, the Congress party has announced a total of 166 candidates for the first two phases of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. Earlier, party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had announced the first list of 125 candidates.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Congress Party and the All India Congress Committee (AICC) state in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are emphasizing on women. The party has adopted the "MY" factor comprising of Mahila and Youth.

The party has also been trying to reach out to the women voters through the "Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon" campaign.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also scheduled to announce a youth manifesto on Friday afternoon in Delhi at the party headquarters. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to be accompanying Priyanka in the press conference.

Meanwhile, elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)