UP polls: AAP's Sanjay Singh requests EC to ban BJP's Raghvendra Singh from contesting elections

New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday requested the Election Commission of India to ban BJP MLA Raghvendra Singh from contesting elections in Uttar Pradesh for speaking against the Hindu community.

In his letter, Singh wrote that some objectionable words have been hurled by BJP MLA Raghvendra Singh against the Hindu community in the public sphere.

"This is an insult to the crores of people belonging to the Hindu community. BJP MLA Raghvendra Singh should be banned from contesting the elections. He has insulted the Hindu voter base in the country," he said in the letter.



are being held in seven phases and will conclude on March 7.

Poling for the fourth phase is underway today. Voting for the remaining three phases will take place on February 27, March 3, and 7.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

