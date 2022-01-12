UP Polls: Akhilesh meets with allies to discuss 'future of Uttar Pradesh'

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections commencing next month, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday held a meeting with the top leadership of the alliance parties and "held a discussion about the future and development of the state".



"With the top leadership of all the allies of SP, had a discussion about the future and development of Uttar Pradesh," tweeted Yadav in Hindi sharing a picture of the alliance.

After the meeting, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar told reporters here that the alliance has "pledged to make Akhilesh Yadav the next chief minister of Uttar Pradesh".





"We have pledged to make Akhilesh Yadav the next CM of Uttar Pradesh. The list of candidates of the SP-led alliance will be released in a phased manner. My party will not contest in the first & second phases," he said.

Earlier, a day after Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar announced his party's alliance with the Samajwadi Party in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections, the party's state president Umashankar Yadav on Wednesday met Akhilesh Yadav.

"NCP's Uttar Pradesh President Umashankar Yadav met National President Akhilesh Yadav and held a discussion on the election. NCP leader KK Sharma will be the joint candidate of the SP-NCP alliance from the Anupshahar - 067 assembly seat of Bulandshahr," tweeted Samajwadi Party in Hindi.

After this, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that NCP should join hands with the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party also in the big fight to save Uttar Pradesh.

Elections for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly will be held in seven phases. The polling will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases.

The polling in Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Goa will be held on February 14 and in Manipur in two phases on February 27 and March 6. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

