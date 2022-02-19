UP Polls: Akhilesh released terrorists on pretext of social harmony, says Nadda

Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 19 (ANI): A day ahead of the third phase of polls in Uttar Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Saturday attacked Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav stating that the latter had freed terrorists responsible for bomb blasts during his tenure as CM under the garb of "social harmony".

"As a chief minister of state Akhilesh Yadav gave orders for the release of terrorists responsible for bomb-blast incidences in Ayodhya, Lucknow and Varanasi under the excuse of social harmony," said Nadda at a rally in Amethi's Gauriganj.

Meanwhile, a day before, Nadda while addressing a rally in Ayodhya had said, "On 23 November 2007, there were bomb blasts in three courts of Uttar Pradesh. 15 people had been killed in the blast and 50 people were injured. Indian Mujahideen took responsibility for this. In these cases, the investigating agencies had caught one accused from Azamgarh and one from Jaunpur."

"A case was registered against them but Akhilesh withdrew the case from both the accused in 2012 when he was the Chief Minister. Later, the High Court said whether it is the government's job to save terrorists. This is the real face of SP," he added.

Akhilesh had protected the terrorists. I allege that as a Chief Minister, Akhilesh gave shelter to terrorists. He has misled the innocent people of Uttar Pradesh," he added.

Two phases of the seven-phased polls in Uttar Pradesh have concluded, while the state will have another five phases of polling. Polling for the remaining five phases will take place on February 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)