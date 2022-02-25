UP polls: Amit Shah targets SP over casteism, dynastic politics; promises free power for irrigation to farmers for 5 years

Pratapgarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 25 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday targetted the Samajwadi Party (SP) over casteism and dynastic politics and said that the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) uprooted these practices.

Shah, who has been on a campaigning trail, promised free power for irrigation to farmers of Uttar Pradesh for five years if BJP retains power.

Addressing an election rally in Rampur Khas in Pratapgarh district, Shah said, "We've brought an end to casteism, dynastic politics. Where is Azam Khan, Atiq Ahmed today? If you want them to remain in jail, you should vote for BJP... Our government will give a gas cylinder free on Holi and Diwali."

Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did the work of depositing Rs 6,000 every year to the bank accounts of 2.54 crore farmers. "Form the BJP government again in Uttar Pradesh, no farmer of the state will have to pay the electricity bill for five years," he added.

Listing the works of the BJP government in the state, Shah said that in Uttar Pradesh, "maximum" work for poor welfare has been done by their government.

"BJP gave 1.67 crore women free gas connections. The BJP government did the work of constructing toilets in the homes of 2.61 crore poor people. The BJP government did the work of providing free electricity to 1.41 crore homes," Shah said.

Taking a jibe at the previous government, Shah said, "In the previous government, government land worth Rs 2,000 crore was occupied by mafia and musclemen. The BJP government of Uttar Pradesh has used land worth Rs 2,000 crore to build houses for the poor by freeing them from mafia."

Exuding confidence in BJP's victory in the Assembly elections, Shah said that the party will win over 300 seats.

The fifth phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh will take place on February 27 when 60 assembly constituencies will go to the polls. In this phase, 60 Uttar Pradesh assembly seats across 11 districts including Amethi, Ayodhya, Bahraich, Barabanki, Chitrakoot, Gonda, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Shrawasti and Sultanpur are scheduled to go to polls. (ANI)