UP Polls: BJP, allies sweep Varanasi, win all 8 seats

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 11 (ANI): After a tough fight in eight assembly constituencies of Varanasi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies have won all the seats.

Varanasi went to the polls in the last and seventh phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. It's worth mentioning that Varanasi is the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who held a massive roadshow and a rally ahead of the polls in the city.

Notably, there was a lot of displeasure among the voters regarding the candidates for three seats of Varanasi including Pindra and Rohaniya.

In Pindra, BJP candidate Awadhesh Kumar Singh won by a margin of 35,559 votes. In Shivpur, BJP's Anil Rajbhar defeated Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party candidate Arvind Rajbhar by 27,687 votes.

Sunil Patel, candidate of Apna Dal (Sonelal), the alliance partner of BJP won from Rohaniya.

In Varanasi Cantt, BJP leader Saurabh Srivastava won by a margin of 86,844 votes. In Varanasi North, BJP's Ravindra Jaiswal defeated Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Ashfaque by 40,776 votes.



BJP candidate Neelkanth Tiwari won the Varanasi South constituency by a margin of 10,722 votes. SP fielded Kameshwar alias Kishan Dixit in the seat.

In Sevapuri, Neel Ratan Singh defeated SP's Surendra Singh Patel and won by a margin of 22,531 votes.

BJP's Tribhuwan Ram won the Ajagara seat in Varanasi district by a margin of 9,160 votes.

With the BJP-led alliance registering a thumping victory in Uttar Pradesh, it will be the first time in over three decades that an incumbent government will return to power in the electorally crucial state after completing its full term.

As per the latest trends, BJP won 251 seats and is leading in three seats. BJP's alliance partner Apna Dal (Sonelal) got 12 seats. Samajwadi Party bagged 105 seats and is leading in seven seats.

Rashtriya Lok Dal, the alliance partner of SP, won eight seats while the Congress won two seats. Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party won six seats. Bahujan Samaj Party is still struggling to open its account.

The counting of votes began at 8 am and will continue till the final results. (ANI)

