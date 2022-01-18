UP polls: BJP, Apna Dal likely to hold final round meeting to discuss seat-sharing tonight

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Apna Dal leaders are likely to hold the final round of meeting to discuss seat-sharing for upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) top brass tonight, said sources.

Apna Dal State President, Dr Jamuna Prasad Saroj, reached Delhi for the meeting. Apna Dal President Anupriya Patel and Ashish Patel will also be attending the meeting, sources told ANI.

Earlier today, a meeting was held with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP's election in charge of Uttar Pradesh. In this meeting, its alliance partners, the Nishad Party leaders and Apna Dal President Anupriya Patel were present along with state Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.



As per sources in Apna Dal, looking at developments in the meeting first today, the party hopes to get double the number of seats this time as compared to previous elections in which they contested 11 seats. Meanwhile, the party has demanded 36 assembly seats in the forthcoming polls.

According to sources, Apna Dal has demanded to contest on seats in Kanpur, Mauranipur, Jhansi, Nanpara, Bahraich, Sewapuri Rohaniya Pindra in Banaras, Sorao Handia in Allahabad, Shohratgarh in Gorakhpur, Nautanwa, Kushinagar and on some other seats from Lucknow to Mohanlalganj.

Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

