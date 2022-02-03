UP Polls: BJP frustrated as Youth, farmers, labourers supporting SP-RLD alliance, says Jayant Chaudhary

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 3 (ANI): Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary on Thursday claimed that youth, farmers and labourers are supporting the RLD-Samajwadi Party alliance in Uttar Pradesh which is adding to BJP's frustration.

Addressing a press conference with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr today, the RLD chief said, "Youths, farmers, and labourers are in support of SP-RLD alliance, which seems to be adding to the BJP's frustration."

"The language he (Yogi Adityanath) uses doesn't suit the CM post. He is threatening us. He probably couldn't understand the mood of this region," Chaudhary said.

He further clarified the issues of this election which include unemployment, health, education and other public issues.

"The issues of this election are very clear: unemployment, health, education and other public issues. Farmers and the youth have to decide. This is the government that put the iron nails on roads (during farmers' protests)," he added.

Taking a jibe at the BJP-led central government over Union Budget 2022-23, Chaudhary said that there is nothing for farmers, the middle-class, poor people and MGNREGA's fund has been cut down by 34 per cent in this budget.

"It seems Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget is written by PMO," the RLD chief said.

Referring to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav asserted there is a superstition that whichever CM visits Noida, he losses the polls.

"There is a superstition (that whichever CM visits to Noida, loses the poll). But there is another belief that whoever goes to Noida also wins the polls," Yadav said.

The SP chief further stated, "I started my cycle yatra in 2011 from Noida and won. I'm there again because we have to form the government."

Yadav called his party and ally workers "true patriots" and said, "how can the people spreading hatred and creating a communal divide, be patriots?"

On being asked if there is any impact of Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) on poll prospects of SP-RLD alliance, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "I've always said that Ambedkarwadis should join Samajwadis because we have to save the Constitution and democracy."

The SP chief informed that he will again appeal to Ambedkarwadis to join his party.

"I appeal again to Ambedkarwadis to join us," Yadav added.

The Uttar Pradesh assembly election for the 403 assembly seats would be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)