UP Polls: BJP has gone past half way mark after 5 phases of polling, says Amit Shah

Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 28 (ANI): Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah of Monday claimed that the party has already gone past the majority mark after the first five phases of polling in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Addressing a public meeting in Kushinagar, Shah said, "The BJP has reached the majority mark in the first five phases of Uttar Pradesh elections. In the sixth and seventh phases, people have to vote for the BJP to form the government with over 300 seats."

"In 2014, the whole country and Uttar Pradesh made PM Modi ji Prime Minister. For the first time, a non-Congress party won more seats than the half way mark in the UP Assembly. Since then, this winning campaign of the BJP has gone on upwards. This time you have to cross the boundary line of attaining victory," he said.

The Union Minister also slammed the Opposition for promoting COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy.

"Had Akhilesh Yadav led Samajwadi party regime been here in Uttar Pradesh, people would have seen tough time in the third wave of COVID-19. Opposition misled the public due to their vested interests! Opposition parties created COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy," he said.

In the sixth phase polling will be held in 57 assembly seats in 10 districts on March 3. Kushinagar will go to the polls in the sixth phase.

The 2022 Assembly elections are being held in Uttar Pradesh from February 10 to March 7 in seven phases to elect 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on March 10, 2022. (ANI)