UP polls: BJP will increase amount given to beneficiaries of women-centric schemes if it retains power, says Yogi Adityanath

Deoria (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 28 (ANI): To bolster women empowerment, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday promised to increase the amount given to beneficiaries of Mukhayamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana from Rs 51,000 to Rs 1 lakh, and that given to beneficiaries of Mukhayamantri Kanya Sumangla Yojana by Rs 10,000 if Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retains power in the state.

Addressing an election rally in Deoria, Adityanath said, "Under Mukhayamantri Kanya Sumangla Yojana Rs 15,000 is being given to daughters that will be increased to Rs 25,000 and the amount for their marriages under Mukhayamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana will be increased from Rs 51,000 to Rs 1 lakh."

He also said, "After March 10 (declaration of results), beneficiaries of Ujjwala Yojana will get free gas cylinders on Diwali and Holi."



Among the freebies, the Chief Minister promised free travel facilities in government buses for women above 60 years.

Listing BJP's promises to farmers, Yogi said the party would initiate such programs through which farmers would not have to pay electricity bills.

"We would increase the number of youth getting smartphones and tablets from 1 crore to 2 crore," he said.

For the past few weeks, Adityanath has been on a campaigning trail for the seven-phased Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections among other star campaigners of the party including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Five phases of the elections in the state are complete. The sixth phase is due on March 3. In this phase, polling will be held in 57 assembly seats across 10 districts. The seventh and final phase of the election will be held on March 7 and the results will be declared on March 10. (ANI)

