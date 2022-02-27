UP Polls: Breaking my own victory margin record only challenge, says Raghuraj Pratap Singh

Pratapgarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 27 (ANI): Jansatta Dal Loktantrik's (JDL) Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias 'Raja Bhaiya' on Sunday said that the only challenge for him is to break his own victory margin record in the Kunda Assembly constituency.

He cast his vote at a polling station in Benti on Sunday.

Singh told ANI that breaking his own victory margin record remains the only challenge for him.

Singh had won with a huge margin of 1.04 lakh votes in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

He remains undefeated from the constituency, winning the elections in 1993, 1996, 2002, 2007, 2012 and 2017 as an Independent candidate. He had formed his own party Jansatta Dal Loktantrik in 2018.

Polling for the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began in 61 constituencies at 7 am on Sunday morning and will go on till 6 pm.

Polling is underway in a total of 61 Assembly constituencies spread across 12 districts, including Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabaki, Bahraich, Shrawasti, Gonda, Amethi, and Raebareli. (ANI)