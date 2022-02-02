UP polls: Congress, SP practise 'anti-social' politics, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Ahead of the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday launched an attack on opposition parties in the state saying the Congress and Samajwadi Party are practising "anti-social" politics.

Speaking to ANI, Naqvi said, "Congress and Samajwadi Party are doing anti-social politics. They are gathering the people who are propagating anti-social engineering."

"Congress would have to understand the culture and values of this country. There is no need to go to a foreign school for that, they can learn it here in India itself. The anti-Hindu stance of Congress is destroying the party," he added.

Responding to former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram's comment on the Union Budget 2022-23 presented in the Parliament on Tuesday, Naqvi said that Congress was the one that destroyed the economy by converting it from "Udaarwaad" (liberalism) to "Udhaarwaad" (borrowing).

Notably, Chidambaram had slammed the Budget and called it "capitalist".

"They are those people who had destroyed the economy. They had converted "Udaarwaad" to "Udhaarwad". The country was under huge debt under their rule. Today, our economy is growing amid the pandemic," Naqvi said.

The Union Minister further lauded the Budget and said that it is not made keeping in view the upcoming elections in five states and is an inclusive Budget.

"It is not a budget for the elections. This is the Budget of inclusive development visioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. When the world was suffering from the pandemic, PM Modi was making efforts to save our people. Those who cannot even imagine the concept of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat will not understand this Budget," he said.

Elections for 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10.

The polling in the state will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)