UP Polls: Mayawati urges people to vote out ruling party for false promises on employment

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 20 (ANI): As the third phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh is underway, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati urged the people to vote out the ruling party for giving false promises of providing them employment.

In a series of Tweets, BSP chief said that to get rid of all kinds of false promises of the BJP, it is necessary that the ruling party should be changed.

In another tweet, she said, "ruling party's wrong policies which made the poor people more poorer, should not be trusted anymore and that BSP should be trusted."

Mayawati added, "the biggest failure of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is not being able to provide employment to the people. In fact, the employment opportunities that were there were also snatched away from the people"

She added, "the biggest responsibility of the government in current time is to give livelihood opportunities to the people."



Polling in 59 constituencies for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections began at 7 am on Sunday.

In the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh polls, 59 assembly seats across 16 districts are going to the polls on Sunday. As many as 627 candidates are in the fray. Over 2.16 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise at 25,794 polling places and 15,557 polling stations in the third phase of Assembly elections.

Among the key constituencies where polling began today include Karhal where former chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting his maiden Assembly election. The BJP has pitted Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice Satya Pal Singh Baghel against Akhilesh Yadav.

Akhilesh's uncle and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) supremo Shivpal Singh Yadav is contesting from Jaswantnagar seat.

The counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh will take place on March 10. (ANI)

