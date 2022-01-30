UP polls: Our govt changed VIP culture into 'Every Person is Important' culture, says Rajnath Singh

Kasganj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 30 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that the state of Uttar Pradesh has seen rapid development in the tenure of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, which changed the VIP culture in the state to 'Every Person is Important' (EPI) culture.

"Uttar Pradesh has seen rapid development in last five years. Our government has changed the VIP culture into EPI- 'Every Person is Important' culture," said Singh while addressing the audience during a 'Prabhavi Matdaata Samvad' (effective voter dialogue) programme in Kasganj.

The minister said that the upcoming election is not only about forming a new government but also scripting the destiny of the state. He also lauded the work done by the Centre and the state government, both currently in hands of the BJP.



Singh claimed that there were no charges of corruption against BJP governments in the state and Centre while there were charges against the previous governments of Congress and Samajwadi Party at the Centre and state respectively.

"There is no charge of corruption against our governments. It is not a small feat. Be it the previous Congress or Samajwadi Party government, they had allegations of corruption against them. I can proudly say that there are no such allegations against the Modi government at the Centre and Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls for its 403-member assembly in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

