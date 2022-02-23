UP polls phase 4: Rajnath Singh casts his vote in Lucknow, exudes confidence in BJP's victory

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 23 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday exuded confidence over Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections stating it is an "undeniable possibility" that the number of seats the party will win will increase this time.

Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh cast his vote at a polling booth in Lucknow.



"BJP will not only repeat the history but it is also an undeniable possibility that our number of seats will increase," Singh told media persons in Lucknow.



Meanwhile, BJP MLA and candidate from Noida, Pankaj Singh also said that the party will get around 350 seats as it has done development works in Uttar Pradesh.

"We are going to get around 350 seats. Development work done, work has been done to protect our identity, culture, and traditions. I think people have accepted it. SP-BSP-Congress are going to become history like Article 370 and 35A," Pankaj Singh who is the son of Defence Minister told media persons today.

Polling is underway in 59 Assembly seats which are spread across the districts of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda, and Fatehpur.

Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases and will conclude on March 7. Poling for the fourth phase is underway today. Voting for the remaining three phases will take place on February 27, March 3, and 7.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

