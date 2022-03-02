UP polls: PM Modi running 'Mission Ganga' for Indians, Akhilesh ran 'Mission Danga' during his tenure, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 28 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday launched a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and said that on the one hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is running "Mission Ganga" to bring back the stranded Indians from Ukraine, while on the other, Yadav ran "Mission Danga" (riots) during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday deputed four Union Ministers to neighboring countries of Ukraine to coordinate evacuations of stranded Indians amid ongoing Russian military operations in Ukraine.

Addressing a public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur ahead of the sixth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls scheduled to be held on March 3, Chouhan said, "The campaign to bring back the Indians is going on. Whenever there is any trouble on the Indians anywhere in the world, PM Modi is running Mission Ganga, but Akhilesh Yadav ran Mission 'Danga'."

Stating that more than 700 riots took place under the Akhilesh rule in the state, the MP CM termed Akhilesh "Dangesh".

"He is not Akhilesh but 'Dangesh'. More than 700 riots took place under his government. Mafia and robbers prospered under his rule, be it Azam Khan, be it Mukhtar Ansari. The ones who put the lives of people at risk, and played with respect of the people. But since ever Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has come, he has used bulldozer in such a way that the mafia has been demolished," he said.

Lauding PM Modi's move to send four Union Ministers to the bordering countries of Ukraine to oversee the evacuation process of Indians, Chouhan recalled the Prime Minister's earlier efforts to bring back Indians during the onset of the pandemic in the world and the Afghanistan crisis that took place in August last year after the Taliban takeover of the country that was followed by the US exit after 20 years of war.

"Russia has attacked Ukraine. Our Indians are also stuck there. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched 'Operation Ganga' to bring back every single Indian safely. Four Union Ministers have been sent to the borders of Poland, Hungary. Before this, when trouble mounted in Afghanistan, PM Modi brought back all the Indians. When Indians were stuck due to COVID-19 in foreign countries, every single Indian was brought back safely," Chouhan said.

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing Russian military operations in Ukraine, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia will be overseeing evacuation operations of stranded Indians in Romania and Moldova, while Minister of Law Kiren Rijiju will be visiting Slovakia.

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri will be overlooking operations in Hungary, and Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport Gen (Retd) VK Singh will manage evacuations in Poland.