UP polls: Rita Joshi seeks BJP's ticket for son, offers to resign from Lok Sabha

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 18 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and a senior leader from Uttar Pradesh Rita Bahuguna Joshi on Tuesday sought a party ticket for her son in the upcoming state Assembly polls and said she is willing resign from his Lok Sabha seat if the party has decided to give the ticket to only one person per family.

Joshi is BJP Lok Sabha MP from Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh. She wrote to BJP chief JP Nadda seeking a ticket for son Mayank Joshi from Lucknow Cantt for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Speaking to mediapersons, the BJP MP said, "He (son Mayank Joshi) has been working since 2009 and has applied for it (a ticket from Lucknow Cantt), rightfully. But if the party has decided to give the ticket to only one person per family, I will resign from my present LS seat if Mayank gets a ticket," Joshi told mediapersons.



"I wrote this proposal to BJP president JP Nadda and will always continue working for BJP anyway. Party can choose to accept or not accept my proposal. I had already declared that I will not contest elections, many years ago," added Rita Bahuguna Joshi.

Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

