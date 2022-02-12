UP polls: Samajwadi Party is not liking peaceful environment so they want to create tension, says Anurag Thakur

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 12 (ANI): Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday, referring to the first phase of Assembly polls that concluded on February 10, said that the Samajwadi Party did not like the peaceful environment and hence they want to create tension during the elections.

Speaking to ANI, Thakur said, "They are not liking the peaceful environment that the people of Uttar Pradesh have unitedly voted for the BJP in the first phase of elections. They want to create tension once again."

He further alleged that SP leader Azam Khan is known for threatening voters and polling officers.

Thakur's statement came as a reaction to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's statement. Yadav on Friday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party have lodged false cases against Azam Khan and sent him to jail.

Stepping up his attack on Azam Khan, Thakur said, "They want to create tension again. They remembered Nahid Hasan in the first phase, in the second phase they are thinking about Azam Khan. They will remember Ateeq Ahmad and Mukhtar Ansari by phase 5-6. Apradhiyon ka saath, SP ke saath."

"Everybody knows Azam Khan's background. How he used to make remarks on women, on SC community and Akhilesh Yadav, as CM, used to clap and laugh. They insulted Dalits then, they insult Dalits today. Daughters were not safe then, they're not safe with SP leaders even today," he alleged.

"They never want peaceful polls. SP stirs tension, oppresses people, and Azam Khan is known for threatening voters and polling officers," said Thakur.

On Dhami announcing the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand, he said, "I congratulate and thank Pushkar Singh Dhami that he took this step. I would like him to implement this at the earliest when he comes back to power." (ANI)