UP polls: SP candidate from Yogi's home bastion Gorakhpur exudes confidence in winning the Assembly seat, says 'I've people's support'

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 28 (ANI): Ahead of the polling in Gorakhpur which is believed to be a bastion of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Samajwadi Party candidate Shubhawati Shukla who the party has pitched against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, exuded confidence in registering a win in the upcoming polls and said that people will vote for her to pay their respect to her late husband.

Notably, Shubhawati Shukla is the wife of late Upendra Dutt Shukla who was a BJP leader who passed away in 2020.

Gorakhpur is going to the polls in the sixth phase of the ongoing Assembly elections on March 3.



Speaking to ANI, the SP candidate said, "The people are showing their love for me. I am going to win from the Gorakhpur Urban Assembly constituency."

Asked about Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's support among top leaders, Shubhawati said that she has the support of the people, and his (Yogi's)support does not matter.

"No matter how much popularity he (Yogi Adityanath) has, I have the support of people and I am really confident. The people will vote for me to give respect to my husband," she said.

"When I meet people, they give me a lot of affection. They are giving me a lot of respect," Shubhawati added.

