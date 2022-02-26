UP Polls: To end mafia raj, eliminate terrorists, it is necessary to make Akhilesh sit at home, Nadda takes jibe at SP chief

Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 26 (ANI): Taking a dig at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Saturday said that to end mafia raj and eliminate terrorists in Uttar Pradesh and maintain law and order in the state it is necessary "to make Akhilesh sit at home".

Addressing a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar, the BJP national president asked the people to end the mafia raj or not? Do they want to eliminate terrorists in Uttar Pradesh or not?

"If all this is to end and rule of law is to be maintained in the state then it is necessary to make Akhilesh sit at home," said Nadda.

Nadda said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state chief minister Yogi Adityanath's policies, BJP has played a special role in the development of UP state.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and due to the policies of Yogi Adityanath, BJP has played a special role in the development of Uttar Pradesh. No other party has the power to keep the report card of its work done in front of the public, only BJP has this power," he noted.

Taking about the alliance among the BJP, Nishad Party and Apna Dal, Nadda said the public has another chance to strengthen the poor, deprived and victims.

"BJP, Nishad Party and Apna Dal are an alliance of NDA in UP, once again the public has a chance to strengthen the poor, the deprived, the victim, the exploited and the farmer," he noted.

In a veiled attack on SP chief, the BJP national president said "when Prime minister opened Jan Dhan accounts for the poor, the opposition was making fun of him. What does mean to the poor's bank account for Akhilesh who was born with a silver spoon?."

Before 2016, children died due to Japanese fever in Gorakhpur and the surrounding area. There was no treatment facility then. "We have opened special testing labs in Gorakhpur Medical College, super speciality blocks there. Along with this, AIIMS has also been given to Gorakhpur," he added.

Voting for the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections for 61 seats, covering twelve districts of the state, will begin on Sunday at 7 am. (ANI)