UP Polls: Will work against mafia, says former ED officer Rajeshwar Singh on getting BJP's ticket

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Former Enforcement Directorate joint director and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rajeshwar Singh on Tuesday in an interaction with ANI said that he would improve governance and continue his work against mafias.

Singh's name was announced by BJP on Monday from the Sarojini Nagar assembly constituency for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls.

"We'll contribute to governance and to the probes launched by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He is doing great work against mafias. We need to support him. Also, we need to control growing communalism," said Singh.

"I will take forward BJP's ideology of working for the future of country," he added.

Over the questions being raised on Singh getting BJP's ticket just a day after resigning from service of Government of India, he said, "There is no question of political patronage. BJP is a big party. Here tickets are given on the basis of merit."

Singh who had served in Uttar Pradesh police announced on Monday that his request for voluntary retirement (VRS) from the service of the Government of India had been approved.

In his letter announcing VRS, Singh had mentioned that "during his tenure in ED he uncovered and investigated many scams of national ramification and public significance."

"This includes the investigation carried out under my auspices -- 2G spectrum allocation scam, AgustaWestland helicopter deal, Aircel Maxis scam, Amrapali scam, Nokia Ponzi scam, Gomti riverfront scam -- in which many white-collar criminals were sent to jail," reads the letter.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Karti Chidambaram took to Twitter to make a veiled attack without taking Singh's name.

"Taking VRS from the ED to join BJP is like moving from the wholly-owned subsidiary to the parent company," Chidambaram had tweeted. (ANI)