UP Polls: Yogi Adityanath holds door-to-door election campaign in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 23 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday held a door-to-door election campaign in the Mohan Nagar area of Ghaziabad.



The UP CM during an interaction with intellectuals in Ghaziabad slammed opposition parties for not helping people during the time of the coronavirus crisis and asked the voters not to elect these parties which did not come forward to help them.

"During Corona crisis, Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party were missing. Only central and state government or workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party were working to save the lives of each and every person. If they were not your partner in times of crisis, then how can you choose them as your partner at the time of the election?" said Yogi Adityanath.

Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls for its 403-member assembly in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)