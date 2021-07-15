UP Population Control Bill violates Article 21, says Asaduddin Owaisi

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): Slamming Uttar Pradesh government over the proposed population control bill, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday pointed out that the Centre in its December 2020 affidavit had stated that due to declining Total Fertility Rate (TFR), there cannot be a two-child policy in the country.

He added the proposed population control bill brought by the Uttar Pradesh government violates Article 21 of the Constitution.

Interacting with media persons, Owaisi said, "In December 2020 affidavit, the Modi government had said that due to declining Total Fertility Rate (TFR), there cannot be a two-child policy in the country. The Yogi-led government, on the other hand, is opposing it."



"This proposal violates Article 21. It will cause harm to the women as 93 per cent of sterilisation happens among women in the country. Women should be given the right to decide," stated Owaisi.

As per the year 2000 population policy, TFR has reduced from 3.2 per cent to 2.2 per cent in 2018, without incentives, he said, adding that "In December 2020, Centre in an affidavit mentioned that international experience shows that any coercion to have the number of children is counter-productive".

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adtyanath on Sunday unveiled the state's Population Policy 2021-2030 on the occasion of World Population Day. He had said that every community has been taken care of in Population Policy 2021-2030.

Under the proposed population control bill in the state, any couple who would follow the two-child policy will receive perks from the government.

The state's Law Commission has released the first draft of the proposed 'UP Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) Bill, 2021' in the public domain and invited public suggestions by July 19. (ANI)

