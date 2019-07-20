Early morning visuals from Chunar Guest House where Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra & party workers have been sitting on dharna
Early morning visuals from Chunar Guest House where Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra & party workers have been sitting on dharna

UP: Priyanka Gandhi spends night at Mirzapur guest house

ANI | Updated: Jul 20, 2019 08:52 IST

Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who was prevented on Friday on her way to meet the families of those affected in the Sonbhadra firing case spent the night at a guest house here.
Priyanka, who was stopped in Narayanpur by police yesterday spent the night at Chunar Guest House.
Senior officials from the district administration met her tried to send her back to Varanasi and told her about the unavailability of air-conditioned room at the guest, however, however, she stood firm on her stand and told the officials that she won't leave without meeting the families of the victims.
The guest house where Priyanka had a power outage till late about 10 pm. Late at night, Congress party workers collected money and brought a generator on rent to ensure uninterrupted power supply at the guest house.
"The Uttar Pradesh government has sent ADG Varanasi Brij Bhushan, Commissioner Varanasi Deepak Agarwal, Commissioner Mirzapur, DIG Mirzapur for asking me to leave without meeting the victim families. They all are sitting with me for the last 1 hour. They have neither given any base nor any papers for keeping me under arrest," Priyanka had tweeted yesterday. She added in another tweet that she will not leave unless she met the families of the victims.
Outside Priyanka's room, police personnel maintained tight security vigil throughout the night while Congress workers slept on the floor, a little distance away.
The party workers sitting on dharna with her have maintained that the fight will continue till she is allowed to go and meet the victims of Sonbhadra firing incident.
Priyanka yesterday had said that she is ready to go to jail if the government puts her inside the prison for meeting families of those who were killed in the Sonbhadra on July 17. She further said that she will not furnish the bail amount at any cost.
"If the government wants to put me in jail for meeting the victims, I am fully prepared," tweeted Priyanka.
She further said that she will not pay the bail amount at any cost.
"I will not furnish the bail amount; I will not pay a single penny. I had said if Section 144 is imposed in Sonbhadra, I won't violate it, 2 people will go. But the action was taken. I have been kept here for the last 7 hours. I would not move without meeting them," said Priyanka.
The Sonbhadra firing incident took place in Ubbha village of Ghorawal where the village head went to take possession of his land purchased two years ago. However, he met with opposition from the villagers which triggered the firing allegedly by his aides leading to the deaths. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 09:48 IST

Heavy rains lashes Kerala, 7 fishermen missing

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 20 (ANI): Seven fishermen are reported missing as rains intensified and lashed several parts of Kerala for the third day on Saturday under the influence of the southwest monsoon. Heavy rains have been predicted in the state and there is a red alert in some dis

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 09:13 IST

Cong says 'jungle raj' in UP, claims no water, electricity...

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Saturday lashed out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claiming 'jungle raj' in his state as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was taken by police to the Chunar Guest House in Mirzapur, where electricity and water s

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 08:24 IST

J-K: 20 electric buses flagged off in Srinagar under FAME India scheme

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 20 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik and Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise, Arvind Sawant on Friday flagged off 20 electric buses in Srinagar under the FAME India (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 08:07 IST

Allahabad HC issues notice to PM Modi on plea challenging his...

Allahabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): Allahabad High Court has issued a notice to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with a petition challenging his election from Varanasi constituency in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 07:19 IST

MP: School children in Umaria struggle to cross river through...

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): Children of Dadraudi, Kodar, Bartarai and other villages here struggle to cross a river through a damaged bridge to reach their school.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 07:16 IST

Cyberabad Police claim to have rescued 300 children in July

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 20 (ANI): Cyberabad Police have claimed to rescue 300 children employed as child labour in the month of July alone.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 07:15 IST

Rajnath Singh to visit J-K to lay wreath at Kargil War Memorial

New Delhi (India), July 20 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Kargil on Saturday to pay tributes to soldiers who laid down their lives in the 1999 Kargil War.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 06:55 IST

Large scale relief operation by Indian Army underway in flood...

Assam [India], July 20 (ANI): A large scale flood relief operation by the Indian Army troops is underway in flood-hit areas of lower Assam since 11 June after the torrential rain hit the region.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 06:42 IST

Will investigate whether Govind Singh Thakur visited State...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bala Bachchan said that government will investigate whether Govind Singh Thakur who is the main accused in the Congress leader Devendra Chaurasia murder case visited the State Assembly premises on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 06:39 IST

Earthquake hit East Kameng in Arunachal Pradesh on wee hours of Saturday

East Kameng (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 on the Richter Scale hit East Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh at 4:24 am on Saturday, informed Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 06:39 IST

9 dead on spot in accident on Pune-Solapur highway

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 (ANI): Nine persons died on the spot in a major accident between a car and a truck on Pune-Solapur highway near Kadam Wakwasti village.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 05:41 IST

5 children drown in pit in Samastipur

Samastipur (Bihar) [India], July 20 (ANI): Five children including one girl drowned in a pit located near a chimney here at Khujri Chowk on Friday.

Read More
iocl