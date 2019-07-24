UP: Priyanka meeting Congress workers on daily basis

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is back into work mode after the Sonbhadra agitation and is meeting workers across all districts, according to sources.

With the intention to strengthen the organization from the grassroots Priyanka is meeting workers and discussing district wise strategies.

At least ten people including women were killed, while over 20 sustained injuries when a village headman and his associates allegedly opened fire at a group of people over a land dispute at Ubbha village in Ghorawal area in Sonbhadra district on July 17.

Priyanka met the victims' families after a high-voltage political drama and announced Rs 10 lakh to each of the families who lost their near ones in the firing.

Her visit had upped the temperature of the state politics after she was not allowed to visit the bereaved families and was put in detention at a guest house in the adjacent Mirzapur district.

Sources in the party said the approach to directly meet workers was decided after a close team identified district wise issues and requested her to do visit the districts.

Earlier, Priyanka had dissolved all the district Congress Committees (DCC) in the state following the rout in the Lok Sabha elections.

The party had been able to win just one seat in the state in the elections, with Congress President Rahul Gandhi too being defeated from the Amethi seat. (ANI)

