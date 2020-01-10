UP: Probe initiated against IPS officers for allegedly possessing anonymous properties

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 10 (ANI): A probe has been initiated against some IPS officials posted in Lucknow for allegedly possessing anonymous properties, a government source said on Friday.

The relatives of these IPS officers are being questioned about such anonymous properties in Kushinagar town and Deoria city of the state.

This move is taken after Noida Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna got suspended after his letter got leaked, that he had sent to Director General of Police GP accusing five IPS officers of corruption, thus violating the Officer Conduct Rules.

"Krishna had given the information by holding the press conference himself; had leaked a confidential report sent to the government in the press conference. Vaibhav Krishna suspended for the violation of Officer Conduct Rules," read the release.

A departmental inquiry has been ordered against Vaibhav Krishna. Lucknow ADG SN Sabat will investigate the matter and will submit the report. (ANI)

