UP: Probe ordered against cop who wished BJP candidate on becoming cabinet minister ahead of poll results

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 8 (ANI): Dubhar Police station in-charge, Raj Kumar Singh has been line attached (line hazir) after a video in which he is allegedly giving advance wishes to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state vice-president Dayashankar Singh on becoming a cabinet minister has gone viral.

In the video, Singh was allegedly seen congratulating BJP candidate from Ballia, Dayashankar Singh on becoming a Cabinet minister in advance.

An inquiry against the police station in charge has been initiated and a transfer order has also been issued.



In the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, the majority mark is 202 and the exit polls predicted the BJP getting a comfortable majority with its allies.

The exit polls were released after the seventh and last phase of the election in Uttar Pradesh.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

