UP setting new benchmarks in every field of development: PM Modi in Varanasi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was in Varanasi on Friday to launch several development projects, said Uttar Pradesh is setting new benchmarks in every field of development today.

Prime Minister on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 28 development projects worth Rs 1,780 crore in Varanasi.

The projects cover different sectors including drinking water, health, education, cleanliness of Ganga, flood control, police facility and sports facility.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, PM Modi said, "Today, UP has come out of its old image of despair and is moving in the direction of hope and aspiration. As security strengthens and conveniences increase, there is bound to be prosperity."

PM Modi said that the projects that landed in Varanasi on Friday would pave way for its progress on the path of prosperity. On this occasion, Prime Minister also distributed spectacles and checks to the beneficiaries of various schemes.

"Today, the foundation stone of the Center of Excellence on Machine Tool Design has also been laid here at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), which means that Varanasi is going to get another world-class institute. Today the development of Kashi is being discussed all over the country and the world. Whoever is coming to Kashi is taking new energy from here. About 8-9 years ago, when the people of Kashi took the pledge to rejuvenate their city, many people doubted it. However, the people of Kashi have proved every apprehension wrong with their hard work," he remarked.



PM Modi said that people were mesmerized by the reconstruction of Vishwanath Dham both within the country and abroad.

"Recently, when the world's longest river cruise started from our Kashi, it was also discussed a lot. Due to these efforts of yours, more than 7 crore tourists came to Kashi within a year. The people are coming to Varanasi, staying here and enjoying its food. More than 50 lakh people are coming to Varanasi every month for Banarasi paan, wooden toys, Banarasi sarees, carpet work. People coming to Banaras are bringing with them means of income for every family of Banara," he added.

Referring to the resolve to give a new impetus to the development of Kashi, PM Modi said that the ropeway being constructed here will increase both the convenience and attractiveness of Kashi. After the construction of the ropeway, the distance of Varanasi Cantt Railway Station and Kashi Vishwanath Corridor will be reduced to a few minutes.

"This will also solve the problem of traffic jams between Cantt station and Gudauliya. Today, a lot of work has been done in the direction of strengthening the air connectivity of Banaras. A new air traffic control tower has been inaugurated at Babatpur airport. Till now more than 50 aircraft are handled here. With the construction of a new ATC tower, this capacity will increase," PM Modi remarked further.

He said that the work being done in Varanasi under the Smart City Mission will also increase facilities. Under the Namami Gange Mission, a large network of sewage treatment has been created in the cities situated on the banks of the Ganges. A big campaign related to the environment is about to start on both sides of the Ganges, Prime Minister said.

It is the effort of the government to promote natural farming in a stretch of 5 km on both sides of the Ganges. He said Phase-1 of the redevelopment of Sigra Stadium started last year. The foundation stone of Phase-2 and Phase-3 was also laid. Due to this, PM Modi said modern facilities of different sports and hostels will be developed here. An International Cricket Stadium will also be built in Varanasi. When the stadium will be ready, another attraction will be added to Kashi as well, he said.

"I was talking to the beneficiaries of our government's schemes. Some got eyesight and some got livelihood with the help of the government. About 1,000 people have got free cataract treatment. For the first time, street vendors have started getting loans from banks under the PM Swanidhi Yojana. In this year's budget, PM Vishwakarma has also brought a scheme to help Vishwakarma colleagues. The effort is that every Indian contributes to building a developed India in Amrit Kaal and no one is left behind," added PM Modi. (ANI)

