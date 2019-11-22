Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav cutting cake for brother Mulayam Singh Yadav's birthday in Etawah.
UP: Shivpal celebrates brother Mulayam's birthday in Saifai

ANI | Updated: Nov 22, 2019 18:22 IST

Etawah/Lucknow [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav on Friday celebrated birthday of his brother Mulayam Singh Yadav.
He also cut the cake and organised wrestling competition in Etawah's Saifai.
Shivpal, who quit Samajwadi Party to float his own party, said he did not want to contest Lok Sabha election from Firozabad seat which he lost to a BJP candidate.
"People said my party is new and I will not get more than 500 votes that is why I contested election from Firozabad," he said.
Mulayam Yadav, who was born on November 22, 1939, first became the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in 1989 and served for three non-consecutive terms from 1989 to 1991, 1993 to 1995, and 2003 to 2007.
He has also served as the Defence Minister from 1996 to 1998 during the rule of United Front government.
Yadav has served as the Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha from Azamgarh between 2014 and 2019. At present, he is the MP in the lower house from Mainpuri. (ANI)

