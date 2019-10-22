UP should become $ 1 trillion economy for India to achieve $ 5 trillion target: NK Singh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh should become $1 trillion economy for India to become $ 5 trillion economy, 15th Finance Commission Chairman NK Singh has said.

Addressing a press conference here after an interaction of commission members with state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other ministers, Singh spoke of the need for Uttar Pradesh to make rapid economic growth.

"If the goal of PM Modi is to make India a $5 trillion economy, then it's important that UP becomes a $1 trillion economy," Singh said.

He said that for the past few years, the nominal GDP growth in Uttar Pradesh has been more than the national average.

"In addition, the state has maintained fiscal discipline and complied with the FRBM Act. The commission is satisfied with financial performance of the state," he said.

Singh, however, said the progress made by Uttar Pradesh in achieving Sustainable Development Goals was lower than the national average.

"The progress made by Uttar Pradesh in various indicators towards Sustainable Development Goals such as literacy, infant mortality, literacy, institutional delivery and anaemia is lesser than the national average," he said.

Singh said the the government has been trying to bridge the gap and has also given a roadmap to make progress in these areas and "we are satisfied with it".

Singh also added that the state needs to improve its performance in the power sector especially in accordance with the standards under UDAY scheme.

In this context, he referred to transmission and distribution losses in the state.

However, he added that the state government has assured that it will meet the requisite standards.

He said that the state government has done commendable work in the area of tourism.

The chairman also stressed the need for government to take steps for "integrating pre-primary education with the school curriculum" to get better outcomes in the education sector. (ANI)