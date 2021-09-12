UP shouldn't tolerate pro-Taliban, casteist, dynastic mentality: Yogi Adityanath

Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 12 (ANI): Slamming the Opposition parties for appeasement politics and corruption, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the people of the state should not tolerate the pro-Taliban, casteist and dynastic mentality that shot at the devotees of Lord Ram.

Yogi Adityanath on Sunday launched several development projects in Kushinagar.

Addressing the programme, the chief minister said, "The people of the state should not tolerate the pro-Taliban casteist-dynastic mentality that shot at the devotees of Lord Ram. Remember! Wherever there is a scorpion, it will bite. Modi ji has abolished triple talaq in the country, but you must have read the statement of some Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders. They have supported the acts of the Taliban. The pro-Pakistan terrorists today do not find any hideout anywhere in the country. In 2012, the SP government started withdrawing the cases of terrorists."

"This country was first looted by the British and then by the Congress. Nehru did not believe in Ram. Indira ji opened fire on the saints. Sonia ji denied the existence of Ram," he stated.

He alleged that earlier the 'Mafia' used to run the state and the ruling party used to follow them by becoming their disciple. But now the government's "bulldozer" runs on their illegal earnings and these mafias have been forced to leave Uttar Pradesh. He said that the government's drive against the mafia will continue.



Targeting the Opposition parties especially the SP over corruption and appeasement politics, Yogi Adityanath said, "Why did the poor not get the ration before 2017? Because then the people ruling the state and the accomplice mafia used to digest the ration of the poor. Those who called Abbajan used to digest the ration and people used to die of hunger. Ration used to reach Nepal and Bangladesh. Today no one can swallow the ration of the poor. If swallowed, they will definitely go to jail."

"A family from Saifai used to loot the entire state. Earlier, those who were called Abbajan used to benefit a particular section. There used to be caste-based appointment lists. Fair appointments are being made in the BJP government and youth are getting employment," he added.

He said the BJP government did a very good job in COVID management.

Taking a jibe on the Opposition parties he said, "If there was a COVID epidemic during the tenure of SP, BSP and Congress, then the condition of Uttar Pradesh would have been like Kerala, Maharashtra and Delhi. But we did efficient COVID management."

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh is scheduled for early next year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)

