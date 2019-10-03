UP: SP leader Firoz Khan, whose crying video goes viral, says BJP govt ignored cleaning of Bapu's statues

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): A day after a video of him crying in front of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi went viral, Samajwadi Party (SP) Firoz Khan on Thursday said he had cleaned up statues of the leader, which had been ignored for past two years under the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

"BJP is synonymous with drama. When our SP government was in Uttar Pradesh, the administration used to clean idols of Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. It has not been done for the past two years. I regret to say that that it is our responsibility to clean idols of Mahatma Gandhi and we are not fulfilling it," he told ANI.

The SP leader was seen in a video breaking down after paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Fawara Chowk in Chandausi Kotwali area.

The SP leader hit out at the government saying that crores of rupees were being spent in the name of "Bapu" and said Swachh Bharat Abhiyan will not become a success until the initiative gets everyone's support.

"When Bapu gave us this nation, his policies and intentions were clear. We want that the government should work and not to show off. Our Opposition should clarify whether they are with Bapu or Godse. I cleaned idols of Bapu on his birth anniversary and the Opposition is dubbing it as drama. We will not allow this discrimination. Crores of rupees are being spent in the name of Bapu. Swachh Bharat Abhiyan will not become a success until it gets everyone's support," he said. (ANI)

