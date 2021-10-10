UP: SP leaders, workers of only respective districts be allowed to participate in Akhilesh Yadav's Vijay Yatra

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 10 (ANI): In the rath yatras-led by Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav, the party leaders and workers of respective districts through which the yatra passes will only be allowed to participate.

"In the district where the Rath Yatras of Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh will take place, only the workers, office bearers and leaders of that district will be allowed to participate and not from other districts," reads the party notification.

Ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls, Akhilesh Yadav will embark on a 'Samajwadi Vijay Yatra' from October 12.



Earlier, Yadav had expressed confidence about winning the next year's elections in Uttar Pradesh and said that the people of Uttar Pradesh were disappointed with the BJP government in the state.

"We are again getting an opportunity to hold rath yatra and this time, it is a 'Vijay Yatra' of Samajwadi Party. The people of Uttar Pradesh are disappointed with the BJP government," Yadav had told ANI.

He also said the party will field popular faces in the upcoming elections.

"We will field popular faces in the upcoming Assembly elections. We are working on it and will announce the names of the candidates as soon as the election dates are out," he had said.

Yadav also said that his party is optimistic about getting 400 seats and securing a landslide victory. (ANI)

