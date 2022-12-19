UP Special Task Force sends summons to Shahu Ji Maharaj varsity vice chancellor in graft case

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 19 (ANI): The Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh on Monday sent a summons to Vice Chancellor of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJM) in Kanpur, Vinay Kumar Pathak to appear on December 20.

Notably, this is the fourth notice sent to Pathak in connection with a graft case lodged against him as he skipped the interrogation every time by citing health reasons.

As per the reports, the STF sent its first summon to VD Pathak on November 16, a day after the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court rejected his plea seeking to quash the cases against him.



Notably, Pathak has been accused of demanding a hefty commission from an agency to clear its bills worth Rs 1.4 crore while he was officiating as the Vice Chancellor of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Agra. These bills were for the services obtained by Agra University from the complainant's firm in conducting examinations.

The case was booked against Pathak on the complaint of a firm operator, namely David Mario Denise, who on October 29 lodged the FIR against Pathak and his close aide Ajay Mishra for allegedly torturing him for not paying them the commission of said amount to clear the bills.

Ajay Mishra was arrested on October 30 while another accused in the case, Ajay Jain was arrested on November 6.

Later, several anomalies also started surfacing during the investigation related to the outsourcing staff recruitment during Pathak's tenure as the Vice Chancellor of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University in Lucknow from August 2015 and August 2021. (ANI)

