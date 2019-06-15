UP STF arrests two Nigerians in Rs 70 crore fraud case

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): Two Nigerian nationals were arrested by UP STF here on Saturday for allegedly deceiving a woman doctor of 'crores of rupees.'

The two Nigerian nationals have been identified as - Umra Chukbu Roland and Homo Krasie.

The two accused allegedly extracted crores of rupees the woman doctors 26 different bank accounts using Facebook and Whatsapp.

The duo has allegedly cheated women in different states of more than Rs 70 crore. Around Rs 3 lakh cash and cell phone have been recovered from them. (ANI)

