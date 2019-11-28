UP: Three excise officials suspended on charges of irregularity

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Acting under the directions of the Minister for Excise and Liquor Prohibition, Ram Naresh Agnihotri, the Principal Secretary Sanjay R Bhoosreddy suspended three officials on Wednesday.



District Excise Officer, Lucknow. Janardan Yadav and two excise Inspectors, Nitu Singh and Santosh Upadhyay were suspended by the Principal Secretary.

The suspension happened due to reports of irregularities in various liquor shops in the district among other violations by the three. (ANI)

