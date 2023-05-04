UP urban body polls: Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya votes in Prayagraj

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 4 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday cast his vote at Maharshi Balmiki Intermediate College in Prayagraj and also urged people to exercise their franchise in the first phase of Municipal Corporation elections.

"I appeal to all the voters of Prayagraj to cast their votes for the UP Municipal Elections 2023," Maurya said.

Voting began in 37 districts of 9 divisions and 10 municipal corporations. In 10 municipal corporations, voting will be held in 830 wards, 9,699 polling places and 2,658 polling stations are set up in Municipal Corporations.

The first phase of Municipal Corporation elections began at 7 am on Thursday amid tight security arrangements. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak were among the first to cast votes.



Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak also cast his vote at Mahanagar Boys' Monfront Inter College in Lucknow and appealed to the public to vote for development.

He claimed a big win for his party in the municipal corporation elections, with the majority of seats going to the BJP.

On the other hand, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Thursday cast her vote and expressed her hope to receive a "good response" from the public for the party.

"Our party is fighting this election alone without the support of any other party. We are hopeful that our party will receive a good response and we will get positive results," BSP Supremo told reporters.

The polling for the second phase will take place on May 11 to elect representatives for the posts across 760 local bodies in the state. The counting of votes will take place on May 13. (ANI)

