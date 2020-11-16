UP, Uttarakhand CMs to stay at ITBP camp in Gauchar after being stuck in Kedarnath following snowfall

Gauchar (Uttarakhand) [India], November 16 (ANI): Due to heavy snowfall in Kedarnath, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat stayed at an ITBP camp in Gauchar on Monday.



Due to adverse weather conditions, the helicopters of both the Chief Ministers were forced to land at the Gauchar airstrip near Kedarnath, a press release said.

Till the time weather gets cleared, both the chief ministers will stay at the guest house of Indo-Tibetian Border Force (ITBP). The ITBP soldiers welcomed the Chief Ministers and presented them with a guard of honour.

Today, Chief Ministers of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh Trivendra Singh Rawat and Yogi Adityanath respectively participated in the portal closing ceremony of Kedarnath temple . Both the chief ministers, who arrived here yesterday, departed from snow-clad Kedarnath temple premises after the closing day ceremony. (ANI)

