UP Vidhan Sabha to meet on Nov 26

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel, has summoned Vidhan Sabha on November 26.

The assembly will be convened in the Vidhan Sabha Mandap at Vidhan Bhawan for its fourth session of 2019.

The session will be significant as the Supreme Court is expected to deliver the verdict on Ramjanmbhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit soon.

The top court is expected to pronounce its judgement before November 17, when Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi demits office.

In order to maintain the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh during and after the verdict, the Centre has given Uttar Pradesh almost 4000 extra paramilitary personnel. (ANI)

