UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi pays tributes to Sheila Dikshit

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday paid tributes to former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit at her residence here.

Sonia laid a floral wreath on the mortal remains of former Chief Minister. She was accompanied by Congress leader Ahmed Patel.

Sonia also consoled Latika and Sandeep, daughter and son of Sheila Dikshit.

The former Chief Minister passed away earlier in the day after a cardiac arrest.

Former Delhi unit Congress president Ajay Maken too condoled the demise of former Chief Minister saying that it was hard to believe that she was no more.

"Hard to believe -- my mentor and a mother-like figure to me #SheilaDikshit ji is no more. Delhi can never forget her contribution," said Maken in a tweet.

"I will always thankfully remember the way she groomed me as a young politician and granted me valuable learning experience under her guidance! OmShanti," Maken added in his tweet. (ANI)