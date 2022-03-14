Upcoming state budget will take Assam forward on road of development: Assam Minister

Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 14 (ANI): With the commencement of the Assam Budget session on Monday, several ministers of the Assam assembly expressed confidence about the upcoming budget that will be present in the House on March 16.

Assam Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pijush Hazarika arrived to attend the Session today. Speaking to ANI after his arrival at the venue, he said, "The budget for the people of Assam will be presented on March 16. To take Assam forward on the road of development, new steps will be taken for the welfare of people."

Bharatiya Janata Pary MLA Hemanga Thakuria also arrived to attend the State Assembly Session.



"Assam has a total of 126 constituencies. The Budget will be for benefit of the people of Assam. Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma and Finance Minister Ajanta Neog have prepared the budget properly. We have faith and trust that the development of Assam will take place rapidly with the help of this budget," said the BJP MLA.

Thakuria added that despite the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state's economy is doing well.

The budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly began on March 14 and will continue till April 1. Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog will present the state budget for 2022-23 in the assembly on March 16. Around six bills are likely to be taken up during the budget session. (ANI)